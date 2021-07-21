Haze, Heat, and Humidity!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Temperatures remained just shy of seasonal norms Wednesday, with hazy skies once again. That haze is going nowhere Thursday, otherwise, we’ll keep it rain-free once again!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Hazy sun, very warm and humid. High 90, Low 69, winds NE-7

FRIDAY: Hazy sun, continued very warm and humid. High 90, Low 70, winds E-6

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. High 92, Low 72, winds SW-6

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 89

Today’s Low: 68

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 70

Record High: 105 (1901)

Record Low: 51 (1888)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.69″ (+1.63″)

Yearly Precip: 32.47″ (+2.81″)

Today’s Sunset: 8:01 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:43 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 16 / Small Particulate Matter: 113)

UV Index: High (9)

Pollen Count: Low (3.2 - Weeds)

Mold Count: Moderate (6318 Mold Spore Count)

