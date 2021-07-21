Hazy sky, very warm and dry for Kentucky!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Humidity hasn’t been unbearable, but it has been felt in some capacity. Today the humidity will continue to slowly climb as skies remain mostly sunny with seasonably warm conditions!

Rev it up!! The Bowling Green Hot Rods will face off against the Rome Braves at 12:05 following Midday Live, which will also be at the BG Ballpark! (WBKO)

High pressure situated over the central Midwest will limit muggy conditions one more time Wednesday, though it will be a bit humid. Highs Wednesday will climb into the upper 80s to near 90 with mostly sunny skies for much of the day, though a few clouds will develop in the afternoon with daytime heating. Additionally, a milky haze is present due to smoke in the mid-to-upper levels of the atmosphere from wildfires out west. Not only is this smoke the culprit for the haze, but it is also providing a reddish orange sunrise and sunset in the region. Air quality has been affected from the smoke for much of the region, ranging form moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups. Those “sensitive groups” are people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens. This group will need to choose less strenuous activities (like walking instead of running) so they won’t breathe as hard. In addition, they will need to shorten the amount of time they are active outdoors. If you don’t fall under the category of heart/respiratory issues or young & elderly, you can continue what you normally do outdoors.

A weak cold front will move through overnight Wednesday and provide continued dry conditions. This will allow overnight lows Wednesday night into Thursday morning to be in the mid-to-upper 60s. This front won’t cool us down or even dip the humidity much as Thursday will see conditions very similar to Wednesday with sunshine and upper 80s! For Friday, skies will be mostly sunny with afternoon clouds developing in the region due to daytime heating. Highs once again will be in the upper 80s and low 90s, but it will be more humid. That humidity could spark a stray shower or thunderstorm possible in the region, but much of the day will be dry. From Friday through the weekend, expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with morning lows in the low 70s and afternoon highs in the low 90s along with a slight chance for an afternoon shower or storm. Looking ahead to next week, conditions still look very warm and humid with a mix of sun and clouds. Chances for showers and storms increases slightly, but any activity that develops will be widespread. We’ll be more concerned about the heat as the humidity will make things feel hot in south-central Kentucky. Keep the water cans out for the plants and make sure you are watered yourself!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 90. Low 69. Winds N at 6 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 90. Low 69. Winds NE at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Stray showers/storms possible. High 90. Low 70. Winds E at 6 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 105 (1901)

Record Low Today: 51 (1888)

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 70

Sunrise: 5:43 a.m.

Sunset: 8:01 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Unhealthy for sensitive groups (Ozone Count: 17 / Small Particulate Matter: 110)

UV Index: Very High (9 - Sunburn time without sunscreen: 25 minutes)

Pollen Count: Low (3.2 - Weeds, Grass)

Mold Count: Low (6318 - Mold Spore Count)

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 88

Yesterday’s Low: 70

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.69″ (+1.76″)

Yearly Precip: 32.47″ (+2.94″)

