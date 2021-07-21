Advertisement

‘I don’t know what to do’: Some Kentuckians still struggling to get unemployment benefits

(WKYT)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More than a year into the pandemic, some Kentuckians say they are still waiting for unemployment money.

“We’re lost, we can’t... you know, they owe us money. We have families. We worked during the pandemic and been off for a few weeks and we are struggling. No money and we can’t get a hold of anybody,” Bruce Lovins told us in February, when he said the state owed him $3,600 in unemployment.

Now, he’s still facing the same issues. He says he got some of his money, but not all of it.

“We’ve continued trying to get ahold of these people. State representatives, just everybody I can reach out to. You can’t get ahold of anybody, they won’t return your phone calls, won’t return your emails. You just can’t. It’s just ridiculous,” Lovins said.

We reached out to the Kentucky Labor Cabinet for answers. A representative said staff members have worked overtime, up to 12-hour days, and even weekends trying to process claims.

They also said call center hours were recently extended. They went on to say the agency has received about 2.3 million unemployment insurance claims since March 2020 and paid out an estimated $6.3 billion in benefits.

Lovins said he calls several times a week, and still hasn’t gotten through. 16 months into the pandemic, he’s losing hope.

“I don’t have much faith in them anymore. I don’t know what to do,” Lovins said.

People can schedule in-person appointments at their nearest regional Kentucky Career Center locations. New appointments become available at 9:00 a.m. Monday-Friday.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bus driver who dragged a student whose backpack got stuck in the door couldn't see a...
Settlement reached in JCPS bus-dragging trial
Andy Beshear, Kentucky Governor (AP)
Gov. Beshear and Dr. Stack provide update on COVID-19 Delta Variant in Kentucky
Officials seeking answers after woman's body pulled from Barren River Lake.
Officials seek answers after body of 20-year-old woman found in river
Tiana Duncan of Greenville was arrested on multiple charges
Greenville woman arrested after stealing tractor to evade police
Missing Monroe County man
Monroe County man experiencing homelessness missing

Latest News

Around 3:45 p.m. on July 20, people on the bank at Freeman Lake Park saw a kayaker “in...
19-year-old kayaker found dead in Elizabethtown was a Marine
Mt. Zion Back to School Block Party
Mt. Zion Baptist Church teams up with BGPD for Back to School Block Party this Saturday
Boys to Men Leadership Group and For a Real Change are teaming up this September to support the...
Jonesville Academy ready to begin inaugural year in September
Crime Stoppers: Stolen Check suspect
Crime Stoppers: Stolen Check
Warren County Road Department names new supervisor
Warren County Road Department names new supervisor