Jonesville Academy ready to begin inaugural year in September

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A few months ago, two organizations came together to create the Jonesville Academy.

Boys to Men Leadership Group and For A Real Change wanted to create an academy to help scholars excel in the community by providing opportunities outside the classroom.

Julia Rivas is a parent of a scholar who spoke on the academy, “I just felt like, it’s a really a nice program for all students to be involved in.”

Tyreon Clark, the Founder and the Co-Director of Jonesville Academy says, “Jonesville Academy is a program for black and brown youth grades three through eight, and the program is focused on building a community that supports scholars and helps them excel.”

“This just, it’s academic support, you know, it’s going to be mentorship, it’s going to be even leadership communication skills, something that it’s that little boost that they may need from what happened last year. So we’re very excited, Representation matters, you know, and it is important for us to see ourselves in other bigger roles so that we can start to dream big,” adds Rivas.

The academy hopes to also honor the legacy of Bowling Green’s Jonesville Community.

“I love the idea for him to get to meet other professionals or other teachers that look like him and to be involved with, you know, a very diverse group of students as well,” says Rivas about having her son become a part of the academy.

The official start date of the academy is September 11, and classes will take place at the Gary Ransdell Hall at WKU.

“We’re extremely excited to welcome our scholars tomorrow night, as well as preparing to welcome them for the open house and our official ribbon cutting,” adds Clark on having scholar night on Thursday at Broadway United Methodist Church.

