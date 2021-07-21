Logan County Schools release updated mask guidelines

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Logan County Board of Education has reviewed the district updated COVID-19 safety protocols.

The Logan County Board of Education reviewed the district’s updated COVID-19 safety protocols at Tuesday night’s board meeting. (WBKO)

According to Logan County Schools, vaccinated students and staff will no longer be required to wear masks at school, and masks are not required for unvaccinated students and staff at school.

However, students and staff may choose to wear masks if they desire, and students and staff must wear masks on school buses per CDC guidelines.

Guidance is subject to change based on community transmission rates and new information received from the CDC, KDE, and the Kentucky Department of Public Health.

Logan County Schools will notify staff and families regarding any changes to the COVID-19 safety protocols.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.