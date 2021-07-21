Most area schools will make masks optional, but recommended for unvaccinated

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Area schools are releasing their COVID-related guidance for the upcoming school year.

So far, the school districts that have released guidance are making masks optional for this upcoming school year. Bowling Green Independent Schools is the latest district to make this announcement.

“Our staff got into this business to see smiling faces every day. And last year was really hard,” said Gary Fields, Superintendent of Bowling Green Independent Schools.

According to Fields, over 70 percent of their faculty and staff are vaccinated.

“A number of our students who are between 12 and 18 years old or 17 years old, have been vaccinated as well in the last three months,” said Fields. “What I’ll say to the community is, I really encourage you to get vaccinated.”

Barren, Logan and Warren County have all released similar guidance where masks will be optional but required on school buses and recommended for unvaccinated individuals.

“Our intention is to have every student back in the building, and, you know, still following many of the protocols we did last year. But once again, the biggest difference being that you will not see every person masked in the building.”

Fields adds that they will continue to track school-wide and local COVID data.

“We’re going to use our local data here in Bowling Green in Warren County, and we have a great medical community that really communicates well with us.”

The school district says they are planning to host vaccine clinics at the high school again during the fall semester.

