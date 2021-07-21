Mt. Zion Baptist Church teams up with BGPD for Back to School Block Party this Saturday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s back to school time!

To help get parents and students excited for the new school year, there is a Back-to-School Block Party on Saturday, July 24.

Mt. Zion Baptist Church and the Bowling Green Police Department are joining together to host the party for students and their parents.

From backpack giveaways to health screenings, the block party is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“We need to be able to bring our community together with our police department. So they can see that our police department, they’re not only officers, but they’re a part of our communities,” says Johnalma Barnett a member of the church.

The block party will take place at 175 Graham Drive in Bowling Green.

It is intended for students from kindergarten to college.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.