Advertisement

Mt. Zion Baptist Church teams up with BGPD for Back to School Block Party this Saturday

By Ana Medina
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s back to school time!

To help get parents and students excited for the new school year, there is a Back-to-School Block Party on Saturday, July 24.

Mt. Zion Baptist Church and the Bowling Green Police Department are joining together to host the party for students and their parents.

From backpack giveaways to health screenings, the block party is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“We need to be able to bring our community together with our police department. So they can see that our police department, they’re not only officers, but they’re a part of our communities,” says Johnalma Barnett a member of the church.

The block party will take place at 175 Graham Drive in Bowling Green.

It is intended for students from kindergarten to college.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bus driver who dragged a student whose backpack got stuck in the door couldn't see a...
Settlement reached in JCPS bus-dragging trial
Andy Beshear, Kentucky Governor (AP)
Gov. Beshear and Dr. Stack provide update on COVID-19 Delta Variant in Kentucky
Officials seeking answers after woman's body pulled from Barren River Lake.
Officials seek answers after body of 20-year-old woman found in river
Tiana Duncan of Greenville was arrested on multiple charges
Greenville woman arrested after stealing tractor to evade police
Missing Monroe County man
Monroe County man experiencing homelessness missing

Latest News

Around 3:45 p.m. on July 20, people on the bank at Freeman Lake Park saw a kayaker “in...
19-year-old kayaker found dead in Elizabethtown was a Marine
Boys to Men Leadership Group and For a Real Change are teaming up this September to support the...
Jonesville Academy ready to begin inaugural year in September
Crime Stoppers: Stolen Check suspect
Crime Stoppers: Stolen Check
Warren County Road Department names new supervisor
Warren County Road Department names new supervisor