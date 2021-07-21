Advertisement

Police say missing Owensboro girl might be in Butler County area

Morgantown Police say that a missing Owensboro teen may be in our area.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to a post by Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor, an Owensboro missing teen might be in the Morgantown area.

Taylor posted the missing girl’s information from the Owensboro Police Department, saying Lexi Ijames has been missing since June 6. Ijames is described as being 5′6, with black hair and brown eyes.

She may also be wearing glasses and might have cut or dyed her hair, according to the post. Ijames was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and leggings.

If you have any information about Ijames whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Owensboro Police Department.

