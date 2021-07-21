Advertisement

Rand Paul says he’ll ask DOJ for ‘criminal referral’ after accusing Fauci of lying

Rand Paul has accused Dr. Anthony Fauci of lying in their latest back-and-forth about the...
Rand Paul has accused Dr. Anthony Fauci of lying in their latest back-and-forth about the coronavirus.(WAVE 3 News)
By John P. Wise
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rand Paul and Dr. Anthony Fauci are at it again.

Following Tuesday’s heated exchange during a Senate hearing over the origin of the coronavirus, Paul, the Republican U.S. senator from Kentucky, took his gripe onto FOX’s “Hannity” program with host Sean Hannity.

“I will be sending a letter to Department of Justice asking for a criminal referral because he has lied to Congress,” Paul told Hannity on the show Tuesday night. “We have scientists that were lined up by the dozens to say that the research he was funding was gain-of-function,” the practice of enhancing a virus in a lab to study its potential impact in the real world, according to the Associated Press.

The AP reported Tuesday that Fauci denied Paul’s accusations that Fauci is lying, and turned the claims around on the senator.

“I have not lied before Congress,” Fauci said. “I have never lied. Certainly not before Congress. Case closed ... Senator Paul, you do not know what you’re talking about, quite frankly. And I want to say that officially. You do not know what you’re talking about.”

Paul said Fauci was “dancing around” the meaning of gain-of-function research in order to “obscure responsibility for 4 million people dying around the world from a pandemic,” but added that he wasn’t trying to lay all the blame on Fauci, according to an article on foxnews.com.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bus driver who dragged a student whose backpack got stuck in the door couldn't see a...
Settlement reached in JCPS bus-dragging trial
Officials seeking answers after woman's body pulled from Barren River Lake.
Officials seek answers after body of 20-year-old woman found in river
Andy Beshear, Kentucky Governor (AP)
Gov. Beshear and Dr. Stack provide update on COVID-19 Delta Variant in Kentucky
Tiana Duncan of Greenville was arrested on multiple charges
Greenville woman arrested after stealing tractor to evade police
Missing Monroe County man
Monroe County man experiencing homelessness missing

Latest News

At least nine states have enacted legistation that prohibits school districts from requiring...
COVID-19: Divide deepens over masking kids in school
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Kentucky reports first day with over 1K new COVID-19 cases in months
Experts say the delta variant is spreading so rapidly that people who aren't vaccinated are...
COVID-19: Mask up and vax up to protect kids from virus
Health officials say more than 99% of the recent COVID-19 deaths are among people who are not...
'You are not protected': Biden warns unvaccinated; officials call for masking at schools