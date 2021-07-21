Register early for CASA’s Superhero 5K to get early-bird prices

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - CASA of South Central Kentucky will hold its 7th Annual Superhero 5K/1 Mile Kid’s Fun Run/1 Mile Family Walk this fall.

CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) intervenes, supports and advocates for children in the foster care and family court system.

Last year, the nonprofit organization served 260 kids. Right now they have 100 volunteers but are always looking for more in order to serve more kids.

“The whole thing is, we see our volunteers as superheroes for these kids. And what we do is important, and what we, you know, hope to be able to do this day is raise money so that we can expand our services,” said Jana Sublett, Executive Director of CASA of South Central Kentucky.

If you plan on doing this race on September 25, now is the time to register to qualify for the early registration price.

“We’re literally paying people to run this race, I feel like so if you register now it’s $20, you get a $20, t to clean gift card for any of their, any of their locations, you get a t-shirt, and you get a chance to win some of the superhero search prizes that will be on the track. So like think gift cards to some of your favorite restaurants and really cool stuff,” explained Sublett.

The event goes beyond just a 5K race. There will be music, food trucks, face painting, and other family-oriented activities for everyone to enjoy.

Every 5K participant will take home a race t-shirt and a $20 gift card to Cheetah Clean.

“There are hundreds of kids that still need our services. So come out, run our race support us in that way. If you’re interested in being a CASA, definitely check out our website or our Facebook page,” said Sublett.

🦸‍♀️SAVE THE DATE ALERT 🦸‍♂️ We are excited to be bringing our Superhero 5K/Kids 1 Mile Run/Family Fun Run/Walk... Posted by CASA of South Central Kentucky on Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.