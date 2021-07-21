Season ticket holders, fans and families enjoy day at Hot Rods Stadium

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, WBKO kicked off MidDay Live at the Bowling Green Hot Rods stadium! It was a $1 hot dog night (as is every Wednesday).

WBKO spoke with season ticket holders, fans, and families who came out to Wednesday’s game--some being their first time coming to the stadium since the COVID-19 pandemic or first time attending ever.

“I love baseball. And I mean, I think baseball is a good sport to watch. And as you can tell, there’s a lot of people here. And so it’s a good environment to be at,” said Jace McCombs. Jace is a fellow baseball player himself, he loves the sport and says he is happy to spend the day with his family.

“That’s the best part is, in getting to come here and spend time with them. I wouldn’t rather be doing anything else,” said McCombs.

Young Mason Bonds, who is also a baseball fan told us what he loves about the sport.

“I play tee-ball so I know some of this. My favorite part is whacking the ball,” said Bonds.

“It’s great getting out in the public and see people again and I really enjoy supporting local events that I can so, coming to the Hot Rods game is something I haven’t done in a couple of years. And it’s really great to just get out of the house and see the sights,” said Chip Kraus.

One couple told us what it means to be able to see families coming together and spending time together again, like normal.

“I watched the day I was here and they had a family in front of us there were about 10 or 12 and then they were having a ball and my group was having a ball too. It was really nice,” said Richard Rue.

