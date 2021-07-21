Advertisement

SOKY Fair celebrates 30 years with record turnout, continues through the week

SOKY Fair
SOKY Fair(WBKO)
By Katey Cook
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The SOKY fair is celebrating 30 years in existence. The gates opened for the first time in 2021 on Monday, and the president of the Southern Kentucky Fair Board said they’ve seen a record turnout.

“The kids are out, the parents are out, and the thing about it is it gives people something to do they are tired of just sitting at home,” Jim Maroney, the president of the fair board, said.

Last year he said the fair just wasn’t the same because of COVID-19, but this year the community is ready to get back to all the traditions from the rides, games, fair food and everything else that makes the event special.

We’ve got the track event, the demo derby, the oval track for figure-eight races, the mini car demo derbies, and Saturday night we’re going to have a truck and tractor pull,” Maroney said.

A portion of the proceeds from the fair will go to local non-profits and other organizations around the community.

“All of our money is spent in December for the kids shopping tour, the scholarship foundation of Western, we give all the money away. That’s my day. I love to give it away,” Maroney explained.

The SOKY fair has always prided itself on being a family-friendly event.

“If you look around, just look at the crowds. You got mom and dad’s pushing the kids around in strollers, and there’s nothing like seeing four or five kids just running around. They’re in heaven,” Maroney stated.

The fair continues through Saturday night the 24th. For more information and a schedule of events, you can click here.

