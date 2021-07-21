Warren Co. Sheriff’s Office investigate trespassing, theft complaint

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect allegedly involved in a theft.

On Tuesday, deputies responded to a trespassing complaint on Hays Lodge Road in Warren County. According to officials, a male had trespassed on someone’s property multiple times and the homeowner’s security camera captured the alleged trespasser.

Deputies say the suspect seen in the video also stole one of the security cameras on the property.

Please contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at (270) 842-1633 if you recognize this man or his vehicle in the security footage.

