Advertisement

Warren Co. Sheriff’s Office investigate trespassing, theft complaint

Theft, trespassing suspect
Theft, trespassing suspect(WCSO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect allegedly involved in a theft.

On Tuesday, deputies responded to a trespassing complaint on Hays Lodge Road in Warren County. According to officials, a male had trespassed on someone’s property multiple times and the homeowner’s security camera captured the alleged trespasser.

Deputies say the suspect seen in the video also stole one of the security cameras on the property.

Please contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at (270) 842-1633 if you recognize this man or his vehicle in the security footage.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bus driver who dragged a student whose backpack got stuck in the door couldn't see a...
Settlement reached in JCPS bus-dragging trial
Officials seeking answers after woman's body pulled from Barren River Lake.
Officials seek answers after body of 20-year-old woman found in river
Andy Beshear, Kentucky Governor (AP)
Gov. Beshear and Dr. Stack provide update on COVID-19 Delta Variant in Kentucky
Tiana Duncan of Greenville was arrested on multiple charges
Greenville woman arrested after stealing tractor to evade police
Missing Monroe County man
Monroe County man experiencing homelessness missing

Latest News

CASA Superhero 5K early registration prices.
Register early for CASA’s Superhero 5K to get early-bird prices
Hot Rods
Midday LIVE at the ballpark with Gene Birk!
Hot Rods
Midday LIVE at the ballpark with the Tampa Bay Rays!
Hot Rods
Midday LIVE at the ballpark and the Bowling Green ballpark splash pad!
Hot Rods
Midday LIVE at the ballpark with Hot Rods' Community Involvement!