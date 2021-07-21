Warren County Road Department names new supervisor

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Road Department has named their new supervisor after the retirement of Jerry Young in late March.

“I did an internship under Young since he’s been retired. I’ve worked underneath him for the last 19 and a half years,” said

Billy Joe Simmons, from Warren County, has been promoted from foreman to supervisor.

Simmons began his career with the department 19 years ago as a CDL truck driver.

”Started out here as a truck driver and increased to a tobacco operator for several years and then I became a foreman and worked my way up to supervisor. I have more responsibilities now and I have to take some tests and stuff and learn some more about adopting new roads in, but no I am not nervous about anything,” said Billy Joe Simmons, Warren County Road Department Supervisor.

Simmons will be in charge of maintaining a county road network which covers close to 700 miles of county roads. He will be head of a 22-person department who will also respond to road-related emergencies.

“We are implementing some changes and trying some new things as the county continues to grow and the traffic gets heavier, and the population grows,” Simmons said.

Charles Meridith has been promoted to the road foreman position, taking Simmons place. Chad Coffey will take a newly created role as shop foreman.

