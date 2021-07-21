Warren County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect using counterfeit bill

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Monday evening, an unknown male came into Smiths Grove Travel and attempted to purchase items with a counterfeit $100 bill.

Police were contacted, and the suspect grabbed the bill and drove away in a red Mazda four-door car with Illinois plates.

According to authorities, the investigation led to the Dollar General Store where the subject completed a purchase with a $100 bill determined to be counterfeit.

If you have any information on the suspect, contact law enforcement immediately.

Authorities say it is likely the subject has been to other local businesses.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.