Advertisement

Warren County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect using counterfeit bill

If you have information on the suspect, please contact local law enforcement
If you have information on the suspect, please contact local law enforcement(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Monday evening, an unknown male came into Smiths Grove Travel and attempted to purchase items with a counterfeit $100 bill.

Police were contacted, and the suspect grabbed the bill and drove away in a red Mazda four-door car with Illinois plates.

According to authorities, the investigation led to the Dollar General Store where the subject completed a purchase with a $100 bill determined to be counterfeit.

If you have any information on the suspect, contact law enforcement immediately.

Authorities say it is likely the subject has been to other local businesses.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials seeking answers after woman's body pulled from Barren River Lake.
Officials seek answers after body of 20-year-old woman found in river
Andy Beshear, Kentucky Governor (AP)
Gov. Beshear and Dr. Stack provide update on COVID-19 Delta Variant in Kentucky
Body recovered from Barren River
Deputy Coroner: BG woman found in river believed to have drowned
Warren County Sheriff's Office arrest two men after a traffic stop
Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrest two men on drug charges
Fatal Accident
Leitchfield woman dies in accident while on the way to a child welfare check

Latest News

Bowling Green Fire Department responds to two separate structure fires
Freeman Lake is in Elizabethtown in Hardin County, Kentucky
Search underway for missing kayaker on Freeman Lake in Elizabethtown
Tiana Duncan of Greenville was arrested on multiple charges
Greenville woman arrested after stealing tractor to evade police
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Kentucky reports first day with over 1K new COVID-19 cases in months