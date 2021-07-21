Advertisement

Warren County South Little League wins KY State Championship

By Brett Alper
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The road to Williamsport continues for Warren County South Little League after they defeated Owensboro Southern 13-3 in the Championship game of the 2021 Kentucky Little League State Tournament.

After scoring five runs in the first, Owensboro cut the lead 5-3 in the 2nd, but it was South the rest of the way.

Warren County South moves on to play in the Indianapolis regional in August.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bus driver who dragged a student whose backpack got stuck in the door couldn't see a...
Settlement reached in JCPS bus-dragging trial
Andy Beshear, Kentucky Governor (AP)
Gov. Beshear and Dr. Stack provide update on COVID-19 Delta Variant in Kentucky
Officials seeking answers after woman's body pulled from Barren River Lake.
Officials seek answers after body of 20-year-old woman found in river
Tiana Duncan of Greenville was arrested on multiple charges
Greenville woman arrested after stealing tractor to evade police
Missing Monroe County man
Monroe County man experiencing homelessness missing

Latest News

WCS wins State championship
WCS wins State championship
Sports Connection Logo
Sports Connection 7-18-21
Interview with Brandon Smith
Interview with Brandon Smith
Interview with Brad Hood
Interview with Brad Hood