Warren County South Little League wins KY State Championship

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The road to Williamsport continues for Warren County South Little League after they defeated Owensboro Southern 13-3 in the Championship game of the 2021 Kentucky Little League State Tournament.

After scoring five runs in the first, Owensboro cut the lead 5-3 in the 2nd, but it was South the rest of the way.

Warren County South moves on to play in the Indianapolis regional in August.

Congrats to @wcsllbb 12U on defeating Owensboro Southern for the 2021 Kentucky Little League State Tournament!



