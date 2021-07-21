Warren County South Little League wins KY State Championship
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The road to Williamsport continues for Warren County South Little League after they defeated Owensboro Southern 13-3 in the Championship game of the 2021 Kentucky Little League State Tournament.
After scoring five runs in the first, Owensboro cut the lead 5-3 in the 2nd, but it was South the rest of the way.
Warren County South moves on to play in the Indianapolis regional in August.
