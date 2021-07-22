14 Warren County Jail inmates test positive for COVID-19

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday, Warren County Jailer Stephen Harmon reported more than a dozen inmates had tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Harmon, the 14 inmates were in different cells inside one housing area within the facility. Harmon said all inmate movement from that housing unit was suspended except for an absolute emergency, and on-site attorney visitation was also suspended.

Warren County Regional Jail’s contracted medical provider, Southern Health Partners, and WCRJ Staff are monitoring and treating the inmates as they continue to oversee the welfare of the inmate population.

Harmon said the safety and security of the WCRJ Staff and inmates is of the upmost importance and updates will be provided. Inmates are provided cleaning supplies twice per day to help decrease the spread of the virus.

