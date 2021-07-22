Bowling Green native Jessica Bush transfers to WKU

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Athletics and head softball coach Amy Tudor have announced the addition of Lipscomb-transfer Jessica Bush to the Hilltopper program.

A Bowling Green native, Bush played her prep ball at South Warren High School before playing the 2021 season with the Bisons in Music City. “We are excited to have Jess join our team,” opened WKU Softball head coach Amy Tudor.

During her freshman season at Lipscomb, Bush and the Bisons posted an 18-18 overall record. WKU’s game with Lipscomb was postponed and ultimately not made up due to scheduling conflicts during the 2021 campaign.

Bush appeared in five games for Lipscomb, starting three behind the plate along with a pinch hit and defensive substitution. From behind the plate, Bush threw out 1-of-3 runners attempting to steal.

During her high school days, Bush collected numerous awards across the diamond and hardwood. She was tabbed a 2015 USSSA All-American for the Great Lakes Region as well as earning All-Region honors twice and an All-District nod. Bush lettered in both softball and basketball and was a Kentucky High School Athletic Association Academic All-State First Team selection in both from 2017-19 in both sports.

