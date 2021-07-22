Gov. Beshear gives update on Delta Variant in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, Governor Beshear gave another weekly update on the delta variant in Kentucky.

Beshear said the delta variant is the most aggressive, contagious variant seen in the battle against COVID-19, as 1,054 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kentucky, the highest since March 11.

Dr. Stephen Stack also released Red Zone Recommendations for counties with more than 25 average daily cases per 100,000 people.

“Please come together as a community. We need local leaders to message and demonstrate through their actions that vaccines are important and they’re what we do to keep ourselves safe,” said Dr. Stack.

The Governor also encouraged all Kentuckians 12 and older to get a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine and then sign up for a chance to win $1 million or a full college scholarship at ShotAtAMillion.ky.gov.

One $1 million winner and five full-scholarship winners have already been selected.

On both July 30 and Aug. 27, another $1 million winner and five more full-scholarship winners will be chosen randomly.

So far, 697,763 vaccinated Kentuckians have signed up for the $1 million drawings and 39,313 vaccinated youth have signed up for the full scholarship drawing.

“These vaccines are life-saving and for a few lucky Kentuckians, they’re going to be completely life-changing, too,” said Gov. Beshear.

