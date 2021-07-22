Haze Hangs On!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - There’s been little change in our weather so far this week. Hazy sunshine and very warm temperatures have been the story so far. Don’t expect that to change for Friday. However, there are some changes coming this weekend.

The work week concludes Friday with more hazy sunshine and temps once again topping out in the upper 80s. It will be nice weather for our Food Truck Friday event at WBKO! Same goes for the Stuff the Bus Live event at Crossroads Express on Scottsville Rd Saturday! The first half of the weekend appears dry. The second half of the weekend contains a shot for scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially Sunday afternoon and evening. We’ll be more humid this weekend as highs climb back into the 90s.

Looking into next week, the heat is on! Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible through mid-week, with highs mostly in the low 90s. By Thursday, ridging builds, and that means the heat does the same! Top temps in the mid 90s are showing up late next week. Overnight lows will be muggy, mainly in the low 70s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Hazy sun, continued very warm and humid. High 88, Low 69, winds E-6

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. High 92, Low 72, winds SW-6

SUNDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. High 92, Low 73, winds SW-7

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 87

Today’s Low: 67

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 70

Record High: 108 (1901)

Record Low: 50 (1947)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.69″ (+1.51″)

Yearly Precip: 32.47″ (+2.69″)

Today’s Sunset: 8:01 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:44 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 16 / Small Particulate Matter: 113)

UV Index: High (9)

Pollen Count: Low (3.2 - Weeds)

Mold Count: Moderate (6318 Mold Spore Count)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.