Hazy, Warm and Sunny Conditions Continue

By Matthew Stephens
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 4:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Look for seasonably warm temperatures again Thursday with highs around 90. We’ll keep it rain free once again, as High pressure continues the dry weather through Saturday. Hazy skies will also likely persist another day...

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Hazy sun, warm and humid. High 89, Low 67, winds NE-7

FRIDAY: Hazy sun, continued very warm and humid. High 90, Low 69, winds E-5

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. High 92, Low 72, winds SW-5

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 89

Today’s Low: 68

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 70

Record High: 105 (1901)

Record Low: 51 (1888)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.69″ (+1.63″)

Yearly Precip: 32.47″ (+2.81″)

Today’s Sunset: 8:01 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:43 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 16 / Small Particulate Matter: 113)

UV Index: High (9)

Pollen Count: Low (3.2 - Weeds)

Mold Count: Moderate (6318 Mold Spore Count)

