BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Luis Trevino hit a walk-off single to lead the Bowling Green Hot Rods (47-21) to their ninth straight victory in a 4-3 win over the Rome Braves (33-35) on Wednesday at Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The two teams play the third game of a six-game series on Thursday with a 6:35 PM CT first pitch.

