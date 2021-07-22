Warren County Public Schools names new principal of Briarwood Elementary

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - The Briarwood Elementary Site-Based Decision Making Council is proud to announce William Scott Jones as the next principal of Briarwood Elementary.

Mr. Jones has been the assistant principal at Briarwood Elementary since May 2019. Prior to working in the Warren County Public Schools District, Mr. Jones was an elementary teacher, a middle school assistant principal and middle school principal in the Glasgow Independent School District.

With more than 16 years in administrative roles, Mr. Jones has proven leadership experience. “Mr. Scott Jones’ past experience leading a highly effective middle school will be a tremendous asset as he transitions into the lead principal role at Briarwood Elementary. Over the past four years, Mr. Jones has earned the respect of his colleagues through his passion and enthusiasm for students and their success. He recognizes the importance of establishing positive relationships in order to develop a positive culture for teaching and learning which is a hallmark of his leadership approach,” said Superintendent Rob Clayton. “Based upon his proven leadership experience and the survey feedback from Briarwood students, staff, and parents, I am confident that Mr. Jones will build upon the strong tradition of excellence associated with Briarwood Elementary.”

“I am excited to continue my administrative career at Briarwood Elementary. From the first day I walked through the doors at Briarwood in May of 2019, the staff, students, and families have welcomed me with open arms. Our staff is top notch and we will continue to work collaboratively to develop our Huskies to be leaders and life-long learners as we celebrate our diversity!” said Mr. Jones.

Mr. Jones completed his Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education in 1996, Master of Art in Education in May 2001 and Rank I and Principal Certification (Level I and II) in May 2003. He will assume his new responsibilities on August 1, 2021.