WKU Football participates in C-USA Media Day

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We are 42 days away from the WKU Hilltoppers first game of the season against UT-Martin at Houchens-Smith Stadium, but before the Tops take the field they must answer a few questions from reporters at C-USA Media Day.

Head Coach Tyson Helton and seniors Antwon Kincade and Cole Spencer participated in the second straight virtual Media Day.

One thing Coach Helton really emphasized is he believes the defense will once again lead the Hilltoppers this season. Coach does have ultimate confidence in the new-look offense and offensive coordinator Zach Kittley.

“You know what I like about Zach is that he can throw for 600 yards or we can run it every down you know just whatever it takes to win,” said coach Tyson Helton. “So I really like what his philosophy is. We kind of molded some of the things we did in the run game here which is really good and I look forward to seeing that.”

After Army WKU’s next three games are no joke. They travel to West Point to take on Army on the 20 year anniversary of 9/11. The very next game they are at home against #11 Indiana. Then finally they close out the three-game stretch on the road against Michigan State.

