WKU Young Male Leadership Academy wins state and national competitions

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The mission of the Young Male Leadership Academy is to be a “college preparation and recruitment initiative, which develops leadership skills in young males of diverse backgrounds by exploring the teaching profession,” according to their page on Western Kentucky University’s website.

And recently, the Leadership Academy from Warren County Public Schools placed in the State and National Educators Rising Competitions.

Warren County Public Schools on Twitter said their accomplishments were recognized at the Warren County Public Schools board meeting.

