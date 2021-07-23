Advertisement

BGFD responds to structure fire on High Street

bgfd FIRE
bgfd FIRE(None)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a structure fire around 1:45 pm Friday afternoon on 1224 High Street in Bowling Green.

Smoke was seen miles away from the scene of the structure fire.

Officials say a person was working in the garage when the fire started and suffered an accidental burn.

The patient was transported to a local hospital where their condition is unknown at this time.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.

