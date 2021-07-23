BGFD responds to structure fire on High Street
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a structure fire around 1:45 pm Friday afternoon on 1224 High Street in Bowling Green.
Smoke was seen miles away from the scene of the structure fire.
Officials say a person was working in the garage when the fire started and suffered an accidental burn.
The patient was transported to a local hospital where their condition is unknown at this time.
The cause of the fire remains unknown.
The investigation is ongoing.
