Hazy, sunny and warm end to the work week!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Same story, different day. However, changes are coming including rain chances and muggy conditions.

Another great day to take the pets out for a stroll... just watch their paws as pavement temps will be scolding with the sunshine and heat in south-central Kentucky! (WBKO)

The work week concludes Friday with more hazy sunshine and temps once again topping out in the upper 80s. It will be nice weather for our Food Truck Friday event at WBKO from 11am to 2pm! Same goes for the Stuff the Bus Live event at Crossroads Express on Scottsville Rd Saturday with continued sunshine and haze! The first half of the weekend will be dry, but the second half of the weekend contains a shot for scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially Sunday afternoon and evening. We’ll be more humid this weekend as highs climb back into the 90s.

Looking into next week, the heat is on with more humidity to start the week! Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Monday and Tuesday, with highs mostly in the low 90s. By Thursday, ridging builds, and that means the heat does the same! Top temps in the mid 90s show up in the middle to latter half of next week. Overnight lows will be muggy, mainly in the low 70s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 88. Low 65. Winds E at 6 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High 90. Low 72. Winds SW at 6 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot. High 92. Low 73. Winds SW at 7 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 107 (1901)

Record Low Today: 46 (1947)

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 70

Sunrise: 5:44 a.m.

Sunset: 8:00 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 20 / Small Particulate Matter: 67)

UV Index: Very High (9 - Sunburn time without sunscreen: 25 minutes)

Pollen Count: Low (3.3 - Weeds, Grass)

Mold Count: Low (6458 - Mold Spore Count)

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 87

Yesterday’s Low: 67

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.69″ (+1.51″)

Yearly Precip: 32.47″ (+2.69″)

