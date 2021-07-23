Hotter and More Humid This Weekend!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Hazy sunshine continued on Friday. The haze thins out some this weekend, but temperatures, as well as humidity values, will be on the upswing!

We had great weather for our Food Truck Friday event at WBKO from 11am to 2pm! Same goes for the Stuff the Bus Live event at Crossroads Express on Scottsville Rd Saturday with continued sunshine and haze! The first half of the weekend will be dry, but the second half of the weekend contains a shot for scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially Sunday afternoon and evening. We’ll be more humid this weekend as highs climb back into the 90s.

Looking into next week, the heat is on with more humidity to start the week! Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Monday and Tuesday, with highs mostly in the low 90s. By Thursday, ridging builds, and that means the heat does the same! Top temps in the mid 90s show up in the middle to latter half of next week. Overnight lows will be muggy, mainly in the low 70s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. High 90, Low 72, winds SW-6

SUNDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. High 92, Low 73, winds SW-7

MONDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. High 91, Low 71, winds S-5

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 88

Today’s Low: 66

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 70

Record High: 107 (1901)

Record Low: 46 (1947)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.69″ (+1.38″)

Yearly Precip: 32.47″ (+2.56″)

Today’s Sunset: 8:00 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:45 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 31 / Small Particulate Matter: 76)

UV Index: High (9)

Pollen Count: Low (3.3 - Weeds)

Mold Count: Moderate (6458 Mold Spore Count)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.