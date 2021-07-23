Kentucky State Police Post 2 accepting police telecommunicator applications

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Police Post 2 in Madisonville is currently seeking applicants for 2 separate positions of Police Telecommunicator I and Police Telecommunicator II. Post 2 covers Caldwell, Christian, Crittenden, Hopkins, Muhlenberg, Todd, and Webster Counties. This is an important and essential position within the agency. It requires a person that:

Has excellent communication skills;

Has the ability to handle extremely stressful and challenging conditions;

Can handle flexible work schedules, including nights, weekends and holidays;

Has the ability to learn and adapt, especially in areas of technology.

KSP telecommunicators provide a lifeline to both citizens in need and officers in the field. They serve to keep law enforcement officers, first responders, and the public safe at all times. The starting salary of a Telecommunicator I is $24,072.96 a year and a Telecommunicator II is $29,129.28 a year. Telecommunicators also receive a $900 clothing allowance and a $5,500 annual training stipend, after completion of the dispatch academy. Health, dental, and vision insurance is available as well.

To apply for Telecommunicator I, the applicant must meet the following requirements:

High school graduate,

Shall not have been convicted of a felony or other crimes pursuant to KRS 15.540.

To apply for Telecommunicator II, the applicant must meet the following requirements:

High school graduate,

Must have three years of experience in the transmission, receiving and relaying of electronic information for law enforcement, emergency medical, fire, emergency management, military communications or traffic operations.

College will substitute for the required experience on a year for-year basis up to a maximum of two years.

Must be currently certified as a Telecommunicator by the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council (KLEC). Must provide documentation of successful certification as a LINK/NCIC operator within 30 days of employment in this job classification.

Shall not have been convicted of a felony or other crimes pursuant to KRS 15.540.

Starting a career with the Kentucky State Police as a telecommunicator gives you the opportunity to observe different career paths available within the agency. Whether you choose a different path within the agency or remain in telecommunications, dispatching will build a solid foundation for whatever path you take.

