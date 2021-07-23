Advertisement

Kentucky’s state treasurer gives birth to second child

Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball has become a mother for the second time.
Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball has become a mother for the second time.(@KYTreasurer)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 4:40 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball has become a mother for the second time, giving birth to a daughter.

In doing so, Ball made Kentucky history again. Ball’s daughter, Marigold Sophia Swan, was born Tuesday.

Ball’s office says the baby weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces. She’s the second child for Ball and her husband, Dr. Asa James Swan.

Ball’s office says Levi’s birth in 2018 made Ball the first statewide elected official in Kentucky to give birth while holding office.

Her office says Ball now becomes Kentucky’s first constitutional officer to give birth to two children while holding office.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burgett has been charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence in a shooting on...
UPDATE: Victim, suspect identified in shooting on Collegeview Drive
Andy Beshear, Kentucky Governor (AP)
Gov. Beshear gives update on Delta Variant in Kentucky
Stabbing
Bowling Green Police respond to stabbing at Walgreens
A man has died from multiple gunshot wounds on Cherry Way.
Man found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in Bowling Green
CLASH OF THE DOCTORS
Sen. Rand Paul: Fauci not honest about Wuhan Lab funding, COVID-19 origins

Latest News

In his first interview in six months, disgraced country star Morgan Wallen said it was ignorant...
Country star Morgan Wallen addresses his use of racial slur
A man has died from multiple gunshot wounds on Cherry Way.
Man found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in Bowling Green
Stabbing
Bowling Green Police respond to stabbing at Walgreens
Special work session held to discuss the issue of homelessness in the Bowling Green community
Special work session held to discuss the issue of homelessness in the Bowling Green community
#MoveOver Campaign
KSP urging drivers to #MoveOver for emergency personnel working on side of the road