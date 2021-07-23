Lead actor in “Peter and the Starcatcher” talks return to the stage for BG OnStage

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Later this month, BG OnStage *returns* to the stage at SKyPAC.

Peter and the Starcatcher is a Tony award winning “play with music” that is a comedic origin story of the beloved characters of Peter Pan, Wendy, Tinkerbell and Captain Hook.

The show includes a cast of 22 local actors, including Laurel Johnston in the role of Peter. “We’re all so excited to be able to share this with everyone. We’ve been working so hard...and we’re so excited to finally bring out into the open,” said Johnston, who told us rehearsals have been underway since May.

In a nod to tradition, the title role of Peter Pan in the musical is usually played by a woman, as is the case this time. “Traditionally in the theater, the first person to ever play Peter Pan was a woman as well,” said Johnston.

This is the first BG OnStage production since the theatre company merged with SKyPAC and the pandemic hit last year.

See Peter and the Starcatcher July 30-August 1 at SKyPAC. Tickets are available here.

