Advertisement

Light up your weekend: Watch for the full buck moon Friday night

By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – July’s full moon highlights the start of the weekend.

Known as the buck moon, the lunar event peaks at 10:37 p.m. ET Friday, according to NASA.

To see it best, look towards the southeast to watch it rise above the horizon.

“As summer peaks, the velvety antlers of male deer which first begin to sprout in early spring finish growing, forming pointed tips and hardening into their final glory,” The Old Farmer’s Almanac. “The sight of their magnificent racks against the summer sky led to the name, full buck moon.”

The July full moon is also known as the thunder moon because thunderstorms are so frequent during the month.

Another name is the full hay moon because summer’s the time to cut and cure hay to put away for winter feed.

Viewing conditions for the full moon will depend on the weather and skies in your area.

The moon will appear full on both Friday and Saturday nights.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burgett has been charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence in a shooting on...
UPDATE: Victim, suspect identified in shooting on Collegeview Drive
Andy Beshear, Kentucky Governor (AP)
Gov. Beshear gives update on Delta Variant in Kentucky
According to the Downdetector website, hosting services like Amazon Web Services and content...
Major websites knocked offline
CLASH OF THE DOCTORS
Sen. Rand Paul: Fauci not honest about Wuhan Lab funding, COVID-19 origins
Around 3:45 p.m. on July 20, people on the bank at Freeman Lake Park saw a kayaker “in...
19-year-old kayaker found dead in Elizabethtown was a Marine

Latest News

Gov. Ivey on COVID cases, the unvaccinated
Alabama Governor: ‘Start blaming the unvaccinated folks’ for rise in COVID
Collegeview Shooting
Collegeview Shooting: Man arrested and charged in deadly shooting on Collegeview Drive
Food Truck Friday
Food Truck Friday until 2pm at WBKO Studios
A Dallas resident came down with the dangerous infectious disease after visiting Nigeria....
CDC monitors more than 200 people for potential exposure to monkeypox, reports say
Starling is speaking out now because she wants people to know how much she regrets not getting...
Mom of 8 nearly dies from COVID, regrets not getting vaccinated