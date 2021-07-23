Advertisement

Med Center Health to transition vaccine site to Urgentcare location off Lovers Lane

Med Center Health
Med Center Health(WBKO)
By Katey Cook
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Starting on Monday, July 26, Medical Center Urgentcare on New Towne Drive off Lovers Lane will administer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for adults and children ages 12 and older.

Additionally, Med Center Health will begin the process of transitioning the location for its Bowling Green vaccine distribution from The Medical Center-WKU Health Sciences Complex (HSC) on the campus of The Medical Center to Medical Center Urgentcare.

The transition will make vaccines available during extended hours seven days per week. The current vaccine clinic at the HSC will continue to provide vaccines through Monday, August 9, after which all vaccines will be given at Medical Center Urgentcare.

Those who are already scheduled for their shot at the HSC will still go to the HSC for their appointment. Medical Center Urgentcare is located at 291 New Towne Drive off of Lovers Lane in Bowling Green and is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days per week. Any eligible person seeking a COVID-19 shot can walk in during regular business hours or make an appointment by calling or texting the word COVID to (270) 796-4400.

