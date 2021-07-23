Advertisement

Realtor Association of Southern Ky: More homes sold in June than any other month

Home Sales
Home Sales(Associated Press)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Once again Southern Kentucky REALTORS® have set monthly sales and units sold records. Total sales volume in June reached $89.4 million up 20% from Mays record breaking numbers. Additionally, REALTORS® sold 345 residential units in the month of June, up 11.6% from last month, the highest monthly sales in the association’s 84-year history.

Additionally, more and more houses are becoming available on the market today. June active listings were up 15% from May of 2021, the first time active listings have increased from the previous month since October. The average price of a residential home has increased 24.2% to $259,254, compared to $227,153 this time last year. Additionally, the average days on the market have once again fallen to 82 days. In June of 2020 average days on the market was 94 days.

“Although we are always excited to set sales records, the increase in residential inventory is the big story,” said REALTOR® Association of Southern Kentucky, President Kenny Cravens.

“We will keep a close eye on inventory to see if this is a trend or if it’s just normal seasonal adjustments. We are hopeful that it continues to improve over the next few months.”

