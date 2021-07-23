Advertisement

Over 360 Kentucky cities receiving funding from the American Rescue Plan

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear says more than 360 Kentucky cities will receive $157 million in American Rescue Plan funding as soon as next week.

The funds, which were allocated based on population size, can be used to offset COVID-19 expenses, including the costs of personal protective equipment, vaccination clinics or loss of revenue.

Local governments will receive half of their total now, with the second half coming next year.

