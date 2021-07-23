SOKY Patriots collecting food items July 24-25 for Warren Co. students

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As many families prepare for the start of yet another school year, not everyone is back to normal. To help lessen the financial burden some families may be faced with, the SOKY Patriots are collecting food items for the BackPack program.

The BackPack program helps provide students with food items when they return home for weekends, for any student or family that might find themselves facing food insecurity.

“Well, in 2019, we did over 500 bags per week to the school system. Each bag cost about $3. So every donation that you make to the program, whether you donate straight to Feeding America, in the name of Warren County, or you donate locally to us, the amount of money that you donate to us goes into our local account that we have here,” said Tim Allen with the SOKY Patriots.

“Then once every month or two months, when the account gets up to a certain amount, we actually write a check to Feeding America and send it to Feeding America and they put it in account for us. And they draw that ever how many bags we order per month, that money is taken out of that account,” said Tim.

Michael Bessette, also a fellow veteran and member of the organization told us how special it is to help give back to families who are in need.

“Well, we are there as a veteran service organization, but as our name says, we’re patriots but we pretty well take care of anybody that needs it. And bringing food is great because with COVID we have a high degree of food insecurity. And we’re able to run the backpack program to make sure students have plenty to eat,” said Bessette.

SOKY Patriots will be setup on Saturday and Sunday at Kroger located on Scottsville Road and Campbell Lane.

Saturday from 10a.m. til 5p.m. and Sunday from 1p.m. until 4p.m.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.