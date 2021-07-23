WCPS, Fruit of the Loom prep meal bags for United Way’s Day of Caring

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After this past year of COVID-19, many families are feeling the financial impact of sending their children back to school.

Friday morning, in partnership with United Way of Southern Kentucky, Warren County Public Schools and Fruit of the Loom, volunteers packed bags full of food at the Synergy Center in Bowling Green.

Nearly 300 families will benefit from the food bags--all of Friday’s preparations will benefit United Way’s Day of Caring event, which will take place Wednesday, July 28.

Warren County Public Schools and Fruit of the Loom are getting a head start on the Day of Caring activities! Thank you! Posted by United Way of Southern Kentucky on Friday, July 23, 2021

“It’s such a great cause to be out here and to be able to give back to the community for the United Way Day of Caring. So this is a little bit of a prequel to next week’s actual day of caring. So we can use these bags that are stuffed today. And they’ll be given to the community to feed those in need,” said Mel Cressman with Fruit of the Loom.

“It’s really touching to see so many people come together to give back. You know, it’s a Friday morning, it’s so hot outside and people are just here. They don’t have to be here. And it means so much to see all of this and to see the, you know, the goodness and people wanting to give back to their community in this way,” said Cressman.

We will be here at WBKO Television until 2pm! Come see us! Posted by United Way of Southern Kentucky on Friday, July 23, 2021

“it’s always a good day when you can help the most vulnerable in your community and Fruit of the Loom has a great group of volunteers out here and we have Warren County Public Schools district leaders team, we’re combining efforts to pack bags with food to help our most vulnerable families in our community. And when you can do that, it’s always a great day. This, of course, is being done through United Way’s Day of Caring, which is officially next Wednesday, but we kind of got a head start starting today,” said Tracey Young with Warren County Public Schools.

“We already have packed at least 150 bags but probably closer to 250 bags. I would say at least 300 families will benefit from just today’s efforts,” said Young.

Again. United Way’s Day of Caring is Wednesday, July 28! Stay tuned with WBKO as we cover the event and share the joy.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.