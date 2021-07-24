Advertisement

BG man, Lexington man arrested and charged with burglary

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday evening, Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call in reference to reckless driving on Greenbriar Road.

The caller told police that the suspects parked behind a barn, removed the license plate of a vehicle, changed into camouflage clothing and then left in a silver sedan. Officials said the men parked the vehicle nearby, covered it with branches, and left on foot.

When deputies arrived, they were able to locate the vehicle parked on Woodburn Allen Springs Road.

Deputies searched the area and located Lindsey Reeder, 27, of Lexington, wearing camouflage clothing. Larry Butler, 33, of Bowling Green was later located wearing camouflage and carrying a duffle bag.

Approximately one pound of marijuana was found, as well as multiple tools, jewelry, and other personal items. Shortly, after a burglary was reported and the victim identified some of the items found as theirs.

Butler was arrested on a warrant from Edmonson County and also charged with Trafficking in Marijuana (8oz to < 5lbs) - 1st Offense, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Burglary - 2nd Degree, Burglary - 3rd Degree, and Public Intoxication - Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).

Reeder was arrested and charged with Burglary - 2nd Degree, and Burglary - 3rd Degree.

Both were lodged at the Warren County Regional Jail and an investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burgett has been charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence in a shooting on...
UPDATE: Victim, suspect identified in shooting on Collegeview Drive
Andy Beshear, Kentucky Governor (AP)
Gov. Beshear gives update on Delta Variant in Kentucky
CLASH OF THE DOCTORS
Sen. Rand Paul: Fauci not honest about Wuhan Lab funding, COVID-19 origins
According to the Downdetector website, hosting services like Amazon Web Services and content...
Major websites knocked offline
Warren County Regional Jail
14 Warren County Jail inmates test positive for COVID-19

Latest News

Special work session held to discuss the issue of homelessness in the Bowling Green community
Special work session held to discuss the issue of homelessness in the Bowling Green community
#MoveOver Campaign
KSP urging drivers to #MoveOver for emergency personnel working on side of the road
Limestone facade
Landmark Association selling historical architectural piece
Toys for Tots Christmas in July Event 10 p.m.
Toys for Tots Christmas in July Event 10 p.m.