BG man, Lexington man arrested and charged with burglary

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday evening, Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call in reference to reckless driving on Greenbriar Road.

The caller told police that the suspects parked behind a barn, removed the license plate of a vehicle, changed into camouflage clothing and then left in a silver sedan. Officials said the men parked the vehicle nearby, covered it with branches, and left on foot.

When deputies arrived, they were able to locate the vehicle parked on Woodburn Allen Springs Road.

Deputies searched the area and located Lindsey Reeder, 27, of Lexington, wearing camouflage clothing. Larry Butler, 33, of Bowling Green was later located wearing camouflage and carrying a duffle bag.

Approximately one pound of marijuana was found, as well as multiple tools, jewelry, and other personal items. Shortly, after a burglary was reported and the victim identified some of the items found as theirs.

Butler was arrested on a warrant from Edmonson County and also charged with Trafficking in Marijuana (8oz to < 5lbs) - 1st Offense, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Burglary - 2nd Degree, Burglary - 3rd Degree, and Public Intoxication - Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).

Reeder was arrested and charged with Burglary - 2nd Degree, and Burglary - 3rd Degree.

Both were lodged at the Warren County Regional Jail and an investigation is ongoing.

