Bowling Green Police respond to stabbing at Walgreens

By Laura Rogers
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A victim was airlifted to a Nashville hospital following a Saturday morning stabbing.

Bowling Green Police said a 911 call was placed at 6:19 a.m. that a person had come into the Walgreens store at 1145 U.S. 31 W Bypass and was bleeding. BGPD said their injuries are not life-threatening.

Police said an arrest has not been made. They believe this to be an isolated incident and the case remains under investigation.

