Health officials concerned over low vaccination rates

COVID-19 vaccine.
COVID-19 vaccine.(WSAZ)
By Joseph Payton
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Local health officials are urging those who have not been vaccinated to go and get it done. As the COVID-10 Delta variant threatens to spread across the country, they want as many people vaccinated as at least one case of the variant has already been spotted in Kanawha County.

The vaccine has been readily available for months and more than 1.7 million West Virginians have taken advantage of it. John Law with the Kanahwa-Charleston Health Department says he will not stop reminding those who have not received it.

“I know it sounds like a broken record from people in health care but, get the vaccine!” said Law.

The West Virginia DHHR dashboard shows only 50% of Kanahwa County is fully vaccinated. In an ideal scenario, Law says that’s just not enough.

“We would like to see it between 80% and 90%. That’s when you’re going to get herd immunity. Realistically, we just need to get as many people vaccinated as we can to keep people out of hospitals, off ventilators, and alive for their families,” said Law.

According to Law, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department plans to open up clinic hours on Saturdays later this summer. But for those who have still not been vaccinated, he doesn’t want you to wait until then.

“The saddest part is that these people are dying and they’re leaving their families and friends and for no good reason. For something that two injections would probably prevent,” said Law.

Nearly 3,000 West Virginians have died at the hands of coronavirus. Law doesn’t want anyone else or their loved ones to be added to the list.

