Advertisement

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Heather McGuffy

By Ana Medina
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In the restaurant business finding quality service and someone who cares about her customers is golden.

Heather McGuffy is the owner of Teresa’s Restaurant on Gordon Avenue in Bowling Green.

“She’s always been very kind to any of the homeless people and people that come by,” says Judy Clark a longtime customer of the restaurant that often times goes with her husband.

Heather McGuffy, the owner of Teresa’s restaurant says, “we’re just ordinary people trying to do ordinary jobs here serve the community the best we can and our customers the best we can.”

McGuffy was nominated as a hometown hero by one of her customers, who noticed the kind of environment the restaurant is, all thanks to Heather.

“My husband and I have gone in there to eat on a pretty regular basis for a few years, it was so evident that all hard workers are very happy working there,” says Judy Clark a longtime customer.

McGuffy adds, “so when I got the news, I was very appreciative that the customer volunteered us to be a hometown hero. I don’t really look at us to be a hero.”

But it is not just with the customers, “I don’t think she does things to be patted on the back she just does it out of the goodness of her heart and she’s it’s just always the same, like, just to down to earth,” adds Clark.

McGuffy was grateful for the nomination, “for somebody to take the time out of their day to actually acknowledge that you know, we really appreciate that.”

During the holiday season, Teresas’s Restaurant offers a free Thanksgiving meal to anyone.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burgett has been charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence in a shooting on...
UPDATE: Victim, suspect identified in shooting on Collegeview Drive
Andy Beshear, Kentucky Governor (AP)
Gov. Beshear gives update on Delta Variant in Kentucky
CLASH OF THE DOCTORS
Sen. Rand Paul: Fauci not honest about Wuhan Lab funding, COVID-19 origins
According to the Downdetector website, hosting services like Amazon Web Services and content...
Major websites knocked offline
Warren County Regional Jail
14 Warren County Jail inmates test positive for COVID-19

Latest News

View From The Hill: Summer Dance Intensive at WKU attracts high school students from all over
Grayson County Sheriffs Office
The Grayson Co. Sheriffs Office is looking for a few good men or women
Stuff the bus raises more than $30,000 for students.
Big happenings this weekend to help area non-profits
WKU College Heights Foundation
WKU College Heights Foundation celebrates milestone