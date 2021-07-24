Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Heather McGuffy

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In the restaurant business finding quality service and someone who cares about her customers is golden.

Heather McGuffy is the owner of Teresa’s Restaurant on Gordon Avenue in Bowling Green.

“She’s always been very kind to any of the homeless people and people that come by,” says Judy Clark a longtime customer of the restaurant that often times goes with her husband.

Heather McGuffy, the owner of Teresa’s restaurant says, “we’re just ordinary people trying to do ordinary jobs here serve the community the best we can and our customers the best we can.”

McGuffy was nominated as a hometown hero by one of her customers, who noticed the kind of environment the restaurant is, all thanks to Heather.

“My husband and I have gone in there to eat on a pretty regular basis for a few years, it was so evident that all hard workers are very happy working there,” says Judy Clark a longtime customer.

McGuffy adds, “so when I got the news, I was very appreciative that the customer volunteered us to be a hometown hero. I don’t really look at us to be a hero.”

But it is not just with the customers, “I don’t think she does things to be patted on the back she just does it out of the goodness of her heart and she’s it’s just always the same, like, just to down to earth,” adds Clark.

McGuffy was grateful for the nomination, “for somebody to take the time out of their day to actually acknowledge that you know, we really appreciate that.”

During the holiday season, Teresas’s Restaurant offers a free Thanksgiving meal to anyone.

