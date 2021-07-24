Landmark Association selling historical architectural piece

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you’re interested in preserving a piece of Bowling Green history, then this may be the story for you. The Landmark Association is selling a limestone facade.

The association is designed to protect and promote architectural heritage.

The facade was given to the city when there was interest in creating an entryway into the downtown area.

Elaine Walker of the Landmark Association spoke on what they’re trying to achieve, “one of their efforts right now is to try and find a home in Bowling Green and more, or Warren County for a facade that was on the Kirby Saloon, which was built in 1892, beautiful limestone Moorish arches, they think designed by an architect Creedmore Fleenor, who was very prominent, and it was a pavilion.”

The facade will be moved to a location in Western Kentucky and erected in a pavilion if no one buys it and keeps it here.

“We really tried to incorporate it into that entryway into the downtown because it was really the first thing you would see to come into our historic downtown area. We made a lot of effort, but somehow we just couldn’t bring all the pieces together so we couldn’t make it work, but we’re hoping we can still keep it in Bowling Green and Warren County,” says Walker.

If you’re interested in acquiring the limestone facade or would like more information call the Landmark Association at (270) 782-0037.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.