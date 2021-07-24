Advertisement

Man found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in Bowling Green

A man has died from multiple gunshot wounds on Cherry Way.
By Laura Rogers
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A man has been found dead from multiple gunshot wounds on Cherry Way in Bowling Green.

Bowling Green Police said the victim was found unconscious and a person on-scene began life-saving measures until EMS arrived. The victim was transported to The Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

BGPD confirms a person has been arrested on other warrants but it is not confirmed that arrest is directly related to this deadly shooting.

This is a developing situation and WBKO will have more information as it is released.

