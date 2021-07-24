Stuff the Bus of SOKY kicks off school supplies donation event on Saturday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s that time of the year again! The kids will soon be hitting the books and getting back into their school routines. After a year of COVID-19 many families know all too well the financial burden that comes with buying school supplies.

That’s why since 2005 the Stuff the Bus Foundation of Southern Kentucky has been holding annual events throughout the year that benefit children in the region.

“It’s our 17th annual Stuff the Bus live event presented by Wendy’s of Bowling Green here at Crossroads Express. Again this community is just taking ownership of how every child starts the school year on a level playing field. Collecting backpacks, crayons, pencils, markers, monetary donations. Knowing every single penny of it, every single crayon of it is going right back to kids and classrooms right here in southern Kentucky,” said co-founder of Stuff the Bus of SOKY, Tony Rose.

The event will continue until 6pm Saturday, July 24. You can also make donations online by clicking here.

Tune into WBKO-ABC at 6pm Saturday, July 24 for a special Stuff the Bus segment!

Come help us Stuff the Bus! 🚌 We’ll be out until 6pm today. You can drop school supply donations off at the new... Posted by WBKO Television on Saturday, July 24, 2021

