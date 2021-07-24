Advertisement

Stuff the Bus of SOKY kicks off school supplies donation event on Saturday

Stuff the Bus SOKY
Stuff the Bus SOKY(WBKO)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s that time of the year again! The kids will soon be hitting the books and getting back into their school routines. After a year of COVID-19 many families know all too well the financial burden that comes with buying school supplies.

That’s why since 2005 the Stuff the Bus Foundation of Southern Kentucky has been holding annual events throughout the year that benefit children in the region.

(Story continues after post)

Stuff the Bus 2021

Posted by Stuff The Bus Foundation of SOKY on Saturday, July 24, 2021

“It’s our 17th annual Stuff the Bus live event presented by Wendy’s of Bowling Green here at Crossroads Express. Again this community is just taking ownership of how every child starts the school year on a level playing field. Collecting backpacks, crayons, pencils, markers, monetary donations. Knowing every single penny of it, every single crayon of it is going right back to kids and classrooms right here in southern Kentucky,” said co-founder of Stuff the Bus of SOKY, Tony Rose.

(Story continues after post)

Posted by Stuff The Bus Foundation of SOKY on Saturday, July 24, 2021

The event will continue until 6pm Saturday, July 24. You can also make donations online by clicking here.

Tune into WBKO-ABC at 6pm Saturday, July 24 for a special Stuff the Bus segment!

(Story continues after post)

Posted by Brandon Jarrett on Saturday, July 24, 2021

Come help us Stuff the Bus! 🚌 We’ll be out until 6pm today. You can drop school supply donations off at the new...

Posted by WBKO Television on Saturday, July 24, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burgett has been charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence in a shooting on...
UPDATE: Victim, suspect identified in shooting on Collegeview Drive
Andy Beshear, Kentucky Governor (AP)
Gov. Beshear gives update on Delta Variant in Kentucky
Stabbing
Bowling Green Police respond to stabbing at Walgreens
A man has died from multiple gunshot wounds on Cherry Way.
UPDATE: Victim identified in Cherry Way shooting
CLASH OF THE DOCTORS
Sen. Rand Paul: Fauci not honest about Wuhan Lab funding, COVID-19 origins

Latest News

In his first interview in six months, disgraced country star Morgan Wallen said it was ignorant...
Country star Morgan Wallen addresses his use of racial slur
A man has died from multiple gunshot wounds on Cherry Way.
UPDATE: Victim identified in Cherry Way shooting
Stabbing
Bowling Green Police respond to stabbing at Walgreens
Gov. Andy Beshear has said he intends to seek a second term in 2023.
Governor to skip Kentucky’s Fancy Farm picnic