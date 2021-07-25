Advertisement

40th Anniversary of the iconic Corvette assembly in Bowling Green

Corvette Anniversary
Corvette Anniversary(Ana Medina)
By Ana Medina
Published: Jul. 24, 2021
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Saturday, the General Motors UAW Local 2164 was celebrating a big occasion.

In the late 1950′s, General Motors and the United Auto Workers began producing the Corvette in Detroit, then moved to Saint Louis, Missouri.

40 years ago, the Corvette was officially moved from being assembled in St. Louis to Bowling Green, back in 1981.

The celebration at the UAW on Saturday included food, giveaways, snow cones, and entertainment for the kids.

Brian Ferret is the President of the General Motors UAW Local 2164 since June spoke on the event.

“I am so proud of this membership today, the hair is standing on the back of my neck that the turnout with that we had in fellowship, and you know, we have our ups and downs in the plant, our day to day struggles, you know, because it’s hard work, you know, our people work hard building these cars, you know, and, and we deserve a day like today to celebrate it, and especially 40 years here being in Bowling Green, Kentucky. It’s a really, it’s really a blessed day for us here,” says Ferret.

Saturday, August 14 will be UAW night at the Bowling Green Ballpark for the Hot Rods game.

