Beef jerky recall

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Top Notch Jerky is recalling 107 pounds of ready-to-eat beef jerky Sunday after misbranding and undeclared allergens were printed on their packages, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The product contains anchovies which is not on the label.

Top Notch Jerky is a family-owned business that raises their own cattle on their ranch out of Sugar City, ID, just miles away from Yellowstone National Park and the Grand Tetons, according to their website.

