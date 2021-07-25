Advertisement

Chase Kalisz wins first US medal of Tokyo Games, Litherland 2nd

Chase Kalisz, of the United States, swims in the final of the men's 400-meter individual medley...
Chase Kalisz, of the United States, swims in the final of the men's 400-meter individual medley at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — Chase Kalisz won the first American medal of the Tokyo Games, taking gold Sunday in the men’s 400-meter individual medley.

Jay Litherland made it a 1-2 finish for the powerhouse U.S. team, rallying on the freestyle leg to take the silver. Brendon Smith of Australia claimed the bronze.

Kalisz, a protege and former training partner of Olympic great Michael Phelps, touched first in 4 minutes, 9.42 seconds.

Litherland was next in 4:10.28, just ahead of Smith (4:10.38).

___

Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963 and his work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/paulnewberry

___

More AP Olympic coverage: https://www.apnews.com/OlympicGames and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has died from multiple gunshot wounds on Cherry Way.
UPDATE: Victim identified in Cherry Way shooting
Burgett has been charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence in a shooting on...
UPDATE: Victim, suspect identified in shooting on Collegeview Drive
Andy Beshear, Kentucky Governor (AP)
Gov. Beshear gives update on Delta Variant in Kentucky
Stabbing
Bowling Green Police respond to stabbing at Walgreens
CLASH OF THE DOCTORS
Sen. Rand Paul: Fauci not honest about Wuhan Lab funding, COVID-19 origins

Latest News

Mt. Zion Back to School Block Party on Saturday
Mt. Zion Baptist Church partners up with BGPD for Back-to-School Block Party
Actor/comedian Jackie Mason stands beside a bus displaying a sign advertising his TV show,...
Jackie Mason, comic who perfected amused outrage, dies at 93
BG Freedom Walkers Back to School Block Party
BG Freedom Walkers host 2nd Annual Back to School Block Party
Corvette Anniversary
40th Anniversary of the iconic Corvette assembly in Bowling Green