Advertisement

KSP: Part of Audubon Parkway shut down following deadly crash

KSP: Part of Audubon Parkway shut down following deadly crash
KSP: Part of Audubon Parkway shut down following deadly crash
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police responded to a fatal wreck on the Audubon Parkway on Sunday.

According to KSP officials, the three-vehicle crash happened on the eastbound lane at the 10 mile-marker.

Earlier Sunday, dispatch told 14 News the accident occurred on the westbound lanes.

KSP says witnesses told state troopers that one of the vehicles involved in the crash was driving the wrong way, heading eastbound in the westbound lane prior to the crash.

Anyone who might have seen this driver is asked to contact KSP Post 16 at 270-826-3312. Callers are asked to leave their name and number.

Witnesses are telling troopers one of the vehicles involved was driving the wrong way (Eastbound in the westbound lane) prior to the crash Anyone who may have witnessed this driver, please call Post 16 at 270.826.3312 and leave your name and number

State troopers say both eastbound and westbound lanes are shut down in the area, so they ask drivers to take another route.

Authorities say the closure is slated to last until 10 p.m.

We will update this article once more information is available.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alison Hargis
UPDATE: Police identify suspect in Cherry Way murder
Stabbing
Bowling Green Police respond to stabbing at Walgreens
Gov. Beshear says he will provide weekly updates on various issues on Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.
Beshear not ruling out more COVID-19 mandates, says most new cases are unvaccinated people
Butler/Reeder Mugshots
BG man, Lexington man arrested and charged with burglary
Only 13% of ICU beds are available in Tennessee
Tennessee doctor says Lambda variant is more contagious than original strain

Latest News

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet
Construction on Interstate 65 expected to last into early wintertime
Transportation officials weigh option of new I-65 interchange in Warren County
Transportation officials weigh option of new I 65 interchange in Warren County
Warren County sheriff's office is starting a new traffic enforcement initiative
Warren County Sheriff’s office begins traffic enforcement initiative
Kentucky Transportation cabinet says to avoid roads
Turn around, don't drown
After three back-to-back major winter storms and then a preview of spring-like weather...
Drivers urged to watch for potholes in wake of winter storms