KSP: Part of Audubon Parkway shut down following deadly crash

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police responded to a fatal wreck on the Audubon Parkway on Sunday.

According to KSP officials, the three-vehicle crash happened on the eastbound lane at the 10 mile-marker.

Earlier Sunday, dispatch told 14 News the accident occurred on the westbound lanes.

KSP says witnesses told state troopers that one of the vehicles involved in the crash was driving the wrong way, heading eastbound in the westbound lane prior to the crash.

Anyone who might have seen this driver is asked to contact KSP Post 16 at 270-826-3312. Callers are asked to leave their name and number.

State troopers say both eastbound and westbound lanes are shut down in the area, so they ask drivers to take another route.

Authorities say the closure is slated to last until 10 p.m.

We will update this article once more information is available.

Detour has now been established for those on the Audubon Parkway:



WESTBOUND is directed to take Exit 18 to KY 1554



EASTBOUND is to take Exit 10 to KY 416



