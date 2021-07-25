KYTC District 3 Traffic Impact report July 25-30

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (July 25, 2021) – The expected traffic impacts in the District 3 area for July 25 through July 30 are listed below. All work is subject to change.

Interstate 65

A project to rehabilitate and resurface a section of Interstate 65 in Warren County continues with additional lane closures during certain days in both directions between the 13 mile marker and the 28 mile marker. The project has moved into the resurfacing phase. Several miles of the roadway in the southbound direction has been resurfaced so far. The project is expected to be finished by the end of the year. Motorists should expect delays and use caution while traveling in this area.

The entire construction zone on I-65 is from the 28 mile marker to the 13 mile marker in both directions. The roadway will remain down to two lanes with additional lane closures taking place on certain nights. The construction schedule for the week is listed below. Work is weather dependent and could change.

Sunday (July 25)

Southbound

I-65 southbound will be down to one lane from the 28 mile marker to the 13 mile marker from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Motorists should use extra caution, watch the road at all times and avoid distracted driving. Slowed and stopped traffic is expected.

Northbound

I-65 northbound will be down to one lane from 13 mile marker to the 28 mile marker from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Motorists should use extra caution, watch the road at all times and avoid distracted driving. Slowed and stopped traffic is expected.

Monday (July 26)

Southbound

I-65 southbound will be down to one lane from the 28 mile marker to the 13 mile marker from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Motorists should use extra caution, watch the road at all times and avoid distracted driving. Slowed and stopped traffic is expected.

Northbound

I-65 northbound will be down to one lane from 13 mile marker to the 28 mile marker from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Motorists should use extra caution, watch the road at all times and avoid distracted driving. Slowed and stopped traffic is expected.

Tuesday (July 27)

Southbound

I-65 southbound will remain down to one lane from 28 mile marker to the 13 mile marker from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Motorists should use extra caution, watch the road at all times and avoid distracted driving. Slowed and stopped traffic is expected.

Northbound

I-65 northbound will be down to one lane from 13 mile marker to the 28 mile marker from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Motorists should use extra caution, watch the road at all times and avoid distracted driving. Slowed and stopped traffic is expected.

Wednesday (July 28)

Southbound

I-65 southbound will remain down to two lanes from 28 mile marker to the 13 mile marker from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Motorists should use extra caution, watch the road at all times and avoid distracted driving. Slowed and stopped traffic is expected.

Northbound

I-65 northbound will be down to one lane from 13 mile marker to the 28 mile marker from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Motorists should use extra caution, watch the road at all times and avoid distracted driving. Slowed and stopped traffic is expected.

Thursday (July 29)

Southbound

I-65 southbound will remain down to two lanes from 28 mile marker to the 13 mile marker from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Motorists should use extra caution, watch the road at all times and avoid distracted driving. Slowed and stopped traffic is expected.

Northbound

I-65 northbound will be down to one lane from 13 mile marker to the 28 mile marker from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Motorists should use extra caution, watch the road at all times and avoid distracted driving. Slowed and stopped traffic is expected.

Friday (July 30)

Southbound

I-65 southbound will remain down to two lanes from 28 mile marker to the 13 mile marker from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Motorists should use extra caution, watch the road at all times and avoid distracted driving. Slowed and stopped traffic is expected.

Northbound

I-65 northbound will remain down to two lanes from 13 mile marker to the 28 mile marker from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Motorists should use extra caution, watch the road at all times and avoid distracted driving. Slowed and stopped traffic is expected.

Crews will be working on a pavement sealing project from mile marker 43 to 54 in both direction beginning Sunday night. The road will be down to one lane each night between the hours 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Friday morning. Motorists should expect lane closures and law enforcement officers as traffic will be reduced to one lane.

Interstate 165

A project to upgrade the Interstate 165 interchange with U.S. 231 Morgantown Road at Exit 7 in Bowling Green has started. Motorists have been switched to the new ramp to I-165 northbound and I-165 southbound. The improvements to the interchange are part of the I-65 Spur requirements that upgraded the William H. Natcher Parkway to I-165 William H. Natcher Expressway in 2019. The current ramps were designed in a cloverleaf formation that serviced the old tollbooth plaza that no longer exist. New ramps will be constructed as a standard diamond interchange with upgraded LED lighting. The old ramps will be removed once construction of the new ramps are complete. The current bridge will remain and no new bridge is being built. Motorists should expect lane closures and lane shifts that will take place at different times throughout the construction process. The exit and bridge will remain open through the entire construction period.

U.S. 231 Exit 33 - A project to upgrade the Interstate 165 interchange with U.S. 231 Beaver Dam Road in Butler County has started. The project will address the ramps, bridge deck and lighting at the interchange. The improvements to the interchange are part of the I-65 Spur requirements that upgraded the William H. Natcher Parkway to I-165 William H. Natcher Expressway in 2019. Motorists should expect lane closures and lane shifts that will take place at different times throughout the construction process. The project is expected to be completed in summer of 2022.

Allen County

KY 100 Old Franklin Road (from KY 98 to KY 1421) – A drainage project to on KY 100 from KY 98 to KY 1421 is ongoing. Flaggers will be in place in different areas along the project. Project is expected to be completed in late November.

U.S. 31-E (mile points 0.0 - 7.2) – A Preventive maintenance project on U.S. 31-E has started. A thin layer of asphalt is being applied to extend the life of the current pavement. Lane closures are to be expected. Please slowdown and use caution in this area. The project is expected to be completed by the end of September.

KY 100 West (mile pints 0.0 – 8.8) – A Highway Safety Improvement Project is expected to start this week. The project includes pavement rehabilitation, resurfacing, improvements to drainage structures, shoulders and ditches. The project is expected to be completed by the end of September.

Max Roark Road (Allen County Road mile point 0.005) – A bridge replacement project has started over Puncheon Creek. The old bridge has been closed for several years. A new structure is being built. The project is expected to be completed in late November.

Barren County

U.S. 68 New Bowling Green Road (mile point 5.4) – A bridge deck restoration project has started on New Bowling Green Road at the Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Expressway overpass. The bridge is reduced to one lane. Motorists should expect temporary traffic signals near the bridge. A width restriction of 9.5′ is expected to be in place until mid August.

KY 249 Roseville Road (mile point 14.9) – A bridge deck restoration project has started on Roseville Road at the Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Expressway overpass. The bridge is reduced to one lane. Motorists should expect temporary traffic signals near the bridge. A width restriction of 9.5′ is expected to be in place until mid August.

KY 255 Park City- Bon Ayr Road (mile point 7.4) – A bridge deck restoration project has started on Park City- Bon Ayr Road at the Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Epressway overpass. The bridge is reduced to one lane. Motorists should expect temporary traffic signals near the bridge. A width restriction of 9′ is expected to be in place until mid August.

Edmonson County

KY 728 Nolin Dam Road (mile point 3.3) – A slide repair project has started on Nolin Dam Road east of Math Minton Road. Once the slide repairs have been made, crews will repair the damaged asphalt pavement. Motorists should expect shoulder closures and occasional flagging as equipment work near the traveled way.

Metcalfe County

KY 2399 (mile points 0.0 – 2.1) – A pavement repair and resurfacing project has started on A.H. Boston Road/ Cork Gascon Road beginning from U.S. 68 and extending east to KY 80. The roadway will be resurfaced when the repair portion of the project is finished. Motorists should expect flaggers to be present through the work zone.

KY 496 (mile points 3.3 – 6.3) – A pavement repair and resurfacing project is expected to continue Subtle Road beginning from Subtle Garret Creek Road extending north to Phelps Dunham Road. The roadway will be resurfaced when the repair portion of the project is finished. Motorists should expect flaggers to be present through the work zone.

Monroe County

KY 100 (mile point 28.5)- A slide repair project has temporarily closed a section of KY 100 in Monroe County. The road is closed near mile point 28.5 until August 7. A signed detour using KY 90, KY 163 and KY 3115 will be in place. Motorists should allow extra time to get to their destination.

Simpson County

KY 664 - A project to replace the KY 664 bridge over Sulphur Spring Creek at mile point 4.4 in Simpson County has started. The bridge is closed until the end of July. A signed detour using KY 383, KY 1008, KY 100 and KY 665 will be in place.

KY 1171 – Crews will be working on striping following the completion of the resurfacing phase. Lane closures and flaggers should be expected.

Warren County

U.S. 231 Scottsville Road (mile point 3 – 6) – A Highway Safety Improvement Project to address multiple intersections on U.S. 231 Scottsville Road in the Alvaton corridor continues. Some intersections will be reconstruction as Restricted Crossing U-Turn (RCUT) intersections. Other intersections will see other improvements. Lane closures and reduced speed limit to 55 mph should be expected. The project is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

U.S. 68 Glasgow Road (mile point 20 – 28) – A Highway Safety Improvement Project has started between the I-65 overpass to the Barren County line. There are five spots along with corridor that will have shoulder improvements and slope improvements to improve safety in this section. Lane closures can be expected between 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. in this section. The project is expected to be complete before the end of the year.

KY 234 – Slope work and shoulder widening from Hunts Lane to the Allen County line continues. Lane closures are expected. Please slow down and use caution. This project is expected to be completed later this summer.

U.S. 231 Scottsville Road - Work on a project to improve the U.S. 231 Scottsville corridor between the Greenwood Mall entrance at Bryant Way and KY 884 Three Springs Road is expected to continue. Traffic has been switched to the new lanes while work is going on in the middle portion of the roadway. The access control management has also been implemented and left turns are limited in the area. Motorists should expect lane closures on U.S. 231 Scottsville Road from the Greenwood Mall entrance to Cave Mill Road. The project will add turn lanes on Cave Mill Road and on Scottsville Road to Cave Mill Road. The entire project is expected to be completed later this summer.

KY 1435 (mile point 9.5) - A project to replace a bridge on KY 1435 Barren River Road in Warren County has started. The project has closed the road at the bridge over Gasper River at mile point 9.5 .The bridge is expected to reopen in mid-September. Motorists should seek alternate route.

