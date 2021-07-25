Mt. Zion Baptist Church partners up with BGPD for Back-to-School Block Party

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Another back-to-school party also took place this Saturday, a joint effort between Mt. Zion Baptist Church and the Bowling Green Police Department.

The block party had a little bit of everything, from backpack giveaways to health screenings even employers were also on site.

Several children spoke about what they were able to get at the block party.

Bowling Green Police was also on scene, Chief Michael Delaney also took pictures with those who asked.

Several important figures were present like City Commissioners Carlos Bailey and Dana Beasley-Brown, alongside State Representative Patti Minter.

